FC Barcelona humbled Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 scoreline at home in the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The goal-scorers in this big win were Raphinha with the first goal, Robert Lewandowski with the next two, and Lamine Yamal with the final one. All that the Cules need to do in the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match is to maintain the lead and not bottle it like they did in the past few years. This game could be Barca's chance to be in the UCL 2024-25 semi-final, the first time after 2018-19. Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace, Raphinna and Lamine Yamal Net One Each As Blaugrana Thrash Die Schwarzgelben.

The Spanish giants are boiling with hot form ahead of the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match. They are leading the domestic league, La Liga 2024-25, with 70 points from 31 matches, four more than second-placed Real Madrid CF. FC Barcelona have been even more bright in the UCL 2024-25. They are the side with the most number of goals in the ongoing continental trophy, scoring 36 goals, seven more than second-placed Bayern Munich. The key architects of all these goals has to be the in-form attacking trio of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match?

The 17-year-old is fully fit, actively training with other teammates, and has been included in FC Barcelona's squad. So, Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match. FC Barcelona’s Fullback Alejandro Balde Suffers Distal Injury to Left Hamstring.

Seeing FC Barcelona's recent records of bottling in the UCL knock-outs, head coach Hansi Flick must not dare to think of a four-goal to be comfortable. Hence, he is expected to have his usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lewandowski being the lone striker, Lamine Yamal being in the right wing and Raphinha leading the left wing. Fermin Lopez can be the CAM.

