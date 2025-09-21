Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Borussia Dortmund will go up against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga 2025-26. The German giants enter this clash on the back of a thrilling 4-4 draw against Juventus in their first match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, a match where they had obtained a 4-2 lead at one point before conceding two late goals to share spoils in Turin. Borussia Dortmund, however, have been decent so far in the Bundesliga 2025-26, where they sit third on the points table with two wins and one draw in three matches and Nico Kovac would want his men to close in on Bayern Munich at the top with a victory at home over Wolfsburg. Bundesliga 2025–26: Bayer Leverkusen Claim First Win of Season Under New Head Coach Kasper Hjulmand With 3–1 Victory Over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg, in comparison, have had just one victory in three outings so far in Bundesliga 2025-26, with the win being a 3-1 victory over Heidenheim in their campaign opener on August 23. Since then, Wolfsburg have had two draws and a defeat, albeit in a friendly against Paderborn and they will seek a turnaround desperately. Their last appearance was a 3-3 draw against FC Koln. Placed 10th on the Bundesliga 2025-26 points table, Wolfsburg could move into the top three should they manage to clinch all three points on offer at Signal Iduna Park.

In terms of team news, Borussia Dortmund manager Nico Kovac confirmed that Emre Can, Niklas Süle, and Julien Duranville are still injured and will miss this Bundesliga 2025-26 match against Wolfsburg. The Black Yellow would look to their striker, Serhou Guirassy, to fire in this match. On the other hand, the visiting Wolfsburg side will be without the services of Denis Vavro, Jesper Lindstrom, Kevin Paredes and Rogerio. Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Harry Kane Brace Seals Victory as Manuel Neuer Registers 100th UCL Win (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Date Sunday, September 21 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Sunday, September 21. The Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg match is set to be played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

