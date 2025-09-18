Hosts and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have cruised past the English Premier League biggies Chelsea FC, winning their first UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. The match played at the iconic Allianz Arena ended 3-1, as star striker Harry Kane struck a brace and was judged the best player of the match. The initial deadlock of the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match ended at the 20th minute of the game, when an own goal from Trevoh Chalobah gave the hosts a lead. The lead was doubled with Kane converting a penalty in the 27th minute. The Blues managed to reduce the lead with a strike from Cole Palmer in the 29th minute. But Harry Kane managed to seal the deal with another goal in the 63rd minute. The win also marked the 100th for captain Manuel Neuer, making him the fourth player in the history of the Champions League after Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Muller, and Iker Casillas to achieve the feat. Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Virgil van Dijk Scores Stoppage-Time Winner After Marcos Llorente Brace Cancels Out Early Two-Goal Lead (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Bayern Munich Win vs Chelsea

🔔 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 🔴 𝗛𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗪 in our first #UCL game of the season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/r2B7FW1k16 — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) September 17, 2025

Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea, UCL 2025-26 Highlights

