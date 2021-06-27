Brazil and Ecuador take on each other in the Copa America 2021 match. The contest is part of Group B. Brazil are group leaders with three wins from as many games while Ecuador are third and are yet to win a match. Meanwhile, if you are looking Brazil vs Ecuador live streaming online, then continue reading. Copa America 2021 Points Table Updated.

Brazil will be looking to stay unbeaten in the league stage and push for the fourth win. Ecuador, on the other hand, have drawn two and lost one.

When is Brazil vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Brazil vs Ecuador,, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on June 28, 2021 (Monday early morning) at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brazil vs Ecuador,, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Brazil vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Brazil vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Brazil vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Brazil vs Ecuador game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2021 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).