Brazil and Colombia are off to a winning start in the Copa America 2021 (CONMEBOL) and occupy first two spots on the Group A points table with three points each. Group B, on the other hand, will see the action tonight. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Copa America 2021 updated points table, groups, and team standings, then scroll down for compete table with points and match results. Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of CONMEBOL.

Ten teams in the Copa America 2021have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Top four teams from each group will qualify for. quarterfinals after the league stage. Group A comprises of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay while hosts Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela are part of Group B.

Copa America 2021 Group A Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Draw Points Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 1 0 1 0 0 Venezuela 1 0 1 0 0

Copa America 2021 Group A Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Draw Points Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0

Copa America 2021 is being played in Brazil across four cities and the final of the tournament will be held on July 11 at the Maracana stadium. Argentina and Brazil are favourites to win the tournament. This is the the 47th edition of the Copa America.

