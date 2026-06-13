Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage kicks off for Group C on Sunday, June 14, 2026, with a mouth-watering encounter between five-time champions Brazil and the formidable Morocco. The match, scheduled for 3:30 AM IST, will take place at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. Brazil vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match.

Polymarket Odds Reveal Clear Favorite

Prediction markets on Polymarket have provided a clear outlook on the potential outcome of this high-stakes fixture. The South American powerhouse, Brazil, enters the match as the strong favorite, reflecting their historical pedigree and recent form. Conversely, while Morocco impressed significantly in the last World Cup, they are seen as the underdog in this particular clash.

According to Polymarket, the implied probabilities for each outcome are:

Brazil Win: 58.0%

Draw: 24.8%

Morocco Win: 17.2%

These figures suggest that while a draw is considered a distinct possibility, the market overwhelmingly backs Brazil to secure three points in their opening match.

Team Form and Storylines

Brazil, currently ranked 6th globally, arrives in strong form, boasting a three-match winning streak, including dominant friendly victories over Panama (6-2) and Egypt (2-1). Under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Seleção are expected to showcase their renowned attacking flair and tactical discipline.

Morocco, ranked 7th in the world, enters the tournament with immense confidence after their historic run to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 'Atlas Lions' have been in excellent form, notably winning the Africa Cup of Nations 2025. Their defensive solidity and disciplined approach under coach Mohamed Ouahbi will be crucial against Brazil's potent offense. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Head-to-Head and What's at Stake

The two nations have met three times previously. Brazil holds a slight edge with two wins to Morocco's one. Notably, Morocco secured a 2-1 friendly victory in their most recent encounter. However, Brazil triumphed 3-0 in their only prior World Cup meeting during the 1998 group stage.

This Group C opener is more than just a single match; it's an early tone-setter for both teams in what promises to be a competitive group. A strong start is vital for building momentum and establishing control in the initial stages of the tournament.

As the world watches, Brazil will aim to live up to their favorites tag, while Morocco will be eager to prove their 2022 success was no fluke. The MetLife Stadium is set for an enthralling contest as these two footballing nations begin their quest for World Cup glory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).