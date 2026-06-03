Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026-Bound Flight with Players on Board Receives 'Baptism' Before Departure

The Selecao’s highly anticipated quest for a record sixth FIFA World Cup title officially commenced on Monday, June 1, 2026, as the Brazil national football team departed for the United States. Their special World Cup-bound aircraft received a breathtaking traditional 'baptism', a ceremonial water salute, at Galeao International Airport before take-off, a powerful symbol of good fortune and national hope. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Match Dates, Stadiums & Team Details.

As the custom Boeing 767-300ER, operated by Aeronexus and adorned with Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Azul branding, taxied for departure, two airport fire engines unleashed towering arches of water, drenching the aircraft in a symbolic blessing for a safe and successful campaign. This aviation ritual, deeply significant in Brazil's religious culture, is believed to invoke divine protection and good luck for the arduous journey ahead.

The squad, under the leadership of master tactician Carlo Ancelotti, was later welcomed with rainbow upon their arrival on American soil in New Jersey on June 2, 2026, setting the tone for their stay. Their base camp for the tournament will be the Columbia Park Training Center in Morristown and The Ridge hotel in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Who Is Tim Payne? Know All About New Zealand Footballer Famous After Viral Campaign Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Star-Studded Brazil Squad Takes Flight

The 26-man squad, announced by Ancelotti on May 18, 2026, features a blend of seasoned veterans and dynamic young talent. Veteran icon Neymar, at 34 years old, made the final cut despite battling a nagging muscle injury in the lead-up to the tournament, bringing invaluable leadership to the ranks. Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, Barcelona's creative fulcrum Raphinha, and Manchester United's midfield anchor Casemiro are also central figures expected to drive Brazil's charge.

Watch Video: Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026-Bound Flight Receives 'Baptism'

Brezilya Milli Takımı’nın Dünya Kupası uçağı, kalkış öncesi vaftiz edildi. pic.twitter.com/Zql6bmtpjM — FUTA (@futaspor) June 2, 2026

Brazil, five-time world champions, last lifted the coveted trophy in 2002. The weight of a 24-year drought fuels immense national pressure and optimism for the current squad to reclaim global glory.

Rainbow Welcomes Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNA (@channelnewsasia)

Road to the Hexa Begins

The Selecao is placed in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026, alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. Their tournament schedule sees them navigating the bustling U.S. East Coast for their group stage fixtures.

Here's a look at Brazil's Group C schedule (all times Eastern Time):

Date Time Opponent Venue June 13, 2026 6:00 PM ET Morocco MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey June 19, 2026 8:30 PM ET Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 24, 2026 6:00 PM ET Scotland Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

The luxurious charter flight, equipped with business class seats that convert into beds, ensures the players arrive well-rested for their preparations, a crucial factor given the vast travel distances across the tri-hosted tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The symbolic send-off underscores the nation's fervent desire to witness their football heroes embark on a victorious campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).