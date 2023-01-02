An inform Liverpool takes on Brentford in the English Premier League, looking to consolidate their position as the race for top four hots up. The Reds are currently 6th with 28 points from 16 games and with four wins in their last five matches in the league, the team is in bright form. Jurgen Klopp knows his side are capable of challenging for the title but some poor results in the opening half coupled with Arsenal’s sublime form means they are out of the race. Their last league game against Leicester City was a tough one where despite not playing well, they did manage to grind out a win. Opponents Brentford have punched well above their weights this season and currently lie in the top half of the points table. They can be a tough nut to crack particularly in their own backyard. Brentford versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Premier League 2022-23: Brentford FC Call Back Mads Bech, Fin Stevens From Loan Spells.

Ivan Toney’s injury rules him out of the clash and he will be joined on the sidelines by Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey and Shandon Baptiste. Zanka, Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee in the backline have a tough job ahead of themselves. Christian Norgaard will likely sit deep and protect the defence with Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo leading the attack. Mathias Jensen will be tasked with starting quick counter attack from midfield.

Cody Gakpo is set to make his debut for Liverpool, starting on the left of a front three that also features Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will try and get hold of the possession with Naby Keita using his skills to help the team build attacks from midfield. Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk are the centre-back pairing for the visitors this evening.

It will not be an easy game for Liverpool but the visitors just might sneak in another win here.

When is Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brentford vs Liverpool will take place at Brentford Community Stadium, London. The match will be played on January 2 and it will start at 11.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023? Here’s How Fans Can Witness PSG Heavyweight Compete Against Al Nassr’s Star Attraction.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford vs Liverpool live on Star Sports Select 3 or Star Sports Select HD 1.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Brentford vs Liverpool will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game.

