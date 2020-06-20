EPL Free Live Streaming Online in India: Arsenal, thumped by Manchester City in their first game back post extended COVID 19 break, need a win against Brighton to improve on their current 9th place in the league table. The Gunners surrendered meekly against Pep Guardiola’s City, but the signs have been in ominous for some time now with a poor away form. Brighton have not won in 2020, and just a point separates them from the drop zone. They represent the perfect opportunity for Arsenal to gain some much-needed momentum as we head towards the closing stages of the season. BHA vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Brighton vs Arsenal Football Match.

Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined for Brighton with a knee injury and is a huge absence for the hosts. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are a lively pair upfront for the hosts with the former boasting of a return of 8 goals in the league. Midfield is an area of concern though for Brighton with Aaron Mooy often finding himself isolated at the base. The likes of Dan Burn need to step up for the hosts if they are to come away with at least a point.

Mesut Ozil might have to sit out of yet another matchday squad for Arsenal throwing his Gunners future in jeopardy. Alexandre Lacazette should get the nod in the playing eleven with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the wings. Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah failed to impress against Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if the youngsters manage to keep their place in the team. The role of Granit Xhaka is of immense importance as he is one player that contributes offensively and defensively for the visitors in a massive way.

When is Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Brighton vs Arsenal clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Falmer Stadium on June 20, 2020 (Saturday). The match will start at 07:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Premier League in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Brighton vs Arsenal.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

As Star Sports have the rights to telecast the Premier League in India, Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner will be showing the match online. Fans can get the live streaming of Brighton vs Arsenal encounter on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Arsenal are low on confidence at the moment and might struggle to break down Brighton considering they are playing away. A 1-1 draw looks the likely outcome.

