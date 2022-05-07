Manchester United ended their winless run last time around as they got the better of Brentford and will be looking to do the same when they face Brighton in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Ammex Stadium in Brighton on May 07, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Manchester United Fans For Support Despite 'Difficult Campaign' After Win Over Brentford In Premier League.

Manchester United’s chances of making it into the Champions League for next season are very slim but the Red Devils need to keep on picking up points to keep themselves in the race. Meanwhile, Brighton have had their highs and the lows in the season but will be hoping for a win to stay inside the top 10.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Ammex Stadium in Brighton. The game will be held on May 07, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Manchester United match. Manchester United are way off the pace at the moment and could be punished by this iconic Liverpool side.

