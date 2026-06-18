Canada vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues to heat up as co-hosts Canada gear up to clash with Qatar in a highly anticipated Group B fixture. Scheduled for Friday, June 19, at 3:30 AM IST, this vital match will unfold at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.

With both teams having secured a point in their opening group stage fixtures, Canada drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar holding Switzerland to a 1-1 stalemate, this encounter carries immense weight for their aspirations of advancing to the knockout rounds. For Canada, as one of the host nations, there's added pressure to progress beyond the group stage for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, Qatar is still seeking their inaugural World Cup victory, having exited the 2022 tournament without a win.

Polymarket Prediction Analysis

Prediction markets, including Polymarket, offer a fascinating glimpse into collective expectations for major sporting events. For this Canada vs Qatar showdown, the market sentiment is decidedly in favour of the North American side. Prediction sites assign Canada a commanding 77 percent chance of securing a victory against Qatar, with a draw holding an 18 percent probability and Qatar winning at 5 percent. The market suggests Qatar will find it difficult to overcome the home advantage and Canada's superior recent form.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Canada enters this match in robust form, boasting an unbeaten streak across their last nine matches, with three wins and six draws. Their defensive record has been particularly impressive, conceding only four goals and keeping three clean sheets in their last six matches. Canada currently sits 31st in the FIFA World Rankings.

In contrast, Qatar has endured a winless run in their last six outings, recording three draws and three losses. They have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only two goals and failing to score in four of those six matches. Qatar is ranked 56th globally.

Historically, these two nations have met just once, with Canada emerging victorious with a comfortable 2-0 win in an international friendly in September 2022. This solitary head-to-head record further underpins the market's confidence in a Canadian victory.

What's at Stake

For Canada, a win would significantly boost their chances of progressing to the Round of 32, a monumental achievement for the co-hosts. Alphonso Davies, Canada's captain, and Jonathan David, their all-time leading scorer, will be key figures as they look to exploit Qatar's defensive vulnerabilities. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

Qatar, under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui, will be looking to defy the odds and secure a historic first World Cup win. A draw or a victory would keep their qualification hopes alive, but they face a formidable challenge against a confident Canadian side backed by home support.

Prediction markets clearly indicate Canada as the strong favourites in this Group B clash. While football often springs surprises, the collective wisdom of Polymarket suggests a difficult evening for Qatar, with Canada expected to leverage their form, talent, and home advantage to secure three crucial points in Vancouver. The stage is set for an enthralling encounter that could significantly shape the fortunes of both teams in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).