Chennaiyin FC will look to get back to winning ways when they play a resurgent Odisha FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 fixture. Chennaiyin FC, two-time ISL champions, find themselves at the bottom half of the points table after winning just two of the nine games they have played in ISL 2020-21. They were thrashed 4-1 by Hyderabad FC in their last match and need to start constructing successive wins to keep up their hopes of making the SL playoffs. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match should scroll down for all details.

Odisha FC have won only one of their nine games. But that came in their last match when they beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 with striker Diego Mauricio scoring a wonderful brace. Stuart Baxter’s side are still at the bottom of the points table but can go past Kerala Blasters with a win. Chennaiyin FC will move two positions to six with a victory.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Vishal Kaith (CFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Steven Taylor (OFC), Reagan Singh (CFC) and Enes Sipovic (CFC) should be selected as the three defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cole Alexander (OFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Marcelinho Pereira (OFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) will be the five midfielders in the side.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) will play as the two forwards.

Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio (OFC) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Anuridh Thapa (CFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match.

