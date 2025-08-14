Chelsea Football Club recently won the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They defeated PSG in the final of the competition and rather unexpectedly, they have won the title. PSG were the favourites to win and despite that Cole Palmer, Joe Pedro and Malo Gusto combined to earn them the victory. The Chelsea squad received a bonus pot of £11.4m to be shared between them from the £87m winners' prize money. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 offered some big rewards to the participating teams and it was not a surprise that the winners will get a big paycheque. Although Chelsea and their footballers have jointly made a decision that a share of that amount will be donated to late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's family. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC to Retire Jersey Number 20 Across All Levels in Honour of Late Portuguese Forward Killed in Tragic Car Accident.

Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota along with his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash on July 03, 2025. The incident happened in in Cernadilla, Spain. The accident was caused by a reported “burst tire while overtaking". The vehicle that Jota and his brother were in left the road and subsequently caught fire, officials said. It is not known which brother was driving the car, which Spanish media reported was a Lamborghini. The authorities identified the remains based on documents recovered at the scene of the accident, as well as the car’s license plate. Further forensic testing at a morgue in Zamora confirmed the brothers’ identities. Tribute for Diogo Jota and Brother Andre Silva Disrupted by Fans at Wembley Before Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Community Shield Final (Watch Video).

Tributes to Jota and Silva are expected to be made across the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Amid that, the gesture made by the Chelsea Football Club and its players made a place in the heart of the football fraternity and the fans. Liverpool coach Arne Slot admitted to SKY Sports that he was immensely proud of how his Premier League champions had dealt with the tragedy. He said, "This summer has been a difficult for everybody connected with the club. The passing of Diogo Jota had a big impact on all of us and is something that we are still coming to terms with." He also added "Diogo's passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community."

