A moment of silence for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were disrupted by a section of fans at Wembley before the start of the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Community Shield 2025 final on August 10. Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically passed away in a car crash in Spain on July 3 and this tragic incident had happened days after the late Liverpool forward had tied the knot with his partner Rute Cardoso. Before the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool forward got underway, wreaths were laid out by Liverpool legend Ian Rush, along with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, at the Liverpool end and fans also paid tribute by singing 'You'll never walk alone." However, a section of fans, widely reported to be that of Crystal Palace and their interruption was met wituReferee Chris Kavanagh decided to call off the tribute by blowing a whistle. Crystal Palace Win Community Shield 2025, Beat Liverpool on Penalties After 2–2 Draw in Regulation Time To Clinch Title.

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva Honoured With Tribute at Wembley

Diogo Jota and André Silva, always in our hearts ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XfunrentKp — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) August 10, 2025

Fans Disrupt Diogo Jota Tribute

Un piccolo gruppo di tifosi del Crystal Palace ha cominciato a fischiare durante il minuto di silenzio in onore di Diogo Jota e Andrè Silva prima del Community Shield, sospeso dopo 10 secondi. Una scena orribile 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/VyVZJykVrw — Ada Cotugno (@ada_cotugno) August 10, 2025

