Frank Lampard is under immense pressure at Chelsea as the Blues manager has failed to impress this season after a promising first year at Stamford Bridge. The former Chelsea player took over the reins at the North London club last season, leading them to a Champions League finish, but this campaign, his team has failed to put on a consistent run of results with the Blues languishing at ninth in the Premier League. Chelsea Preparing Club-Record Bid For Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Chelsea are looking at Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for Frank Lampard if the current Blues boss is to face a sack mid-season. It is understood that the North London club’s hierarchy are impressed with the Foxes coach and his stint at the 2016 champions. Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Kevin Pietersen Over Chelsea’s Disappointing Show in Premier League 2020–21.

Owner Roman Abramovic is an admirer of Lampard but is willing to make changes if the Blues don’t improve their form. Brendan Rodgers could be tempted by the Chelsea job but it would be highly unlikely that he will leave Leicester City at the moment when the Foxes are mounting a title charge for the first time since the 2016 season.

Frank Lampard had a great start to the season after spending over 200 million pounds in the summer transfer window but five defeats in the last 10 games in all competitions have seen the Blues fall to ninth in the table which also includes a 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the league.

Leicester City missed out in a Champions League place last season as they finished fifth but this campaign the Foxes are third in the league, just two points behind leaders Manchester United. Brendan Rodgers will at least look to guide his side into Europe’s elite next season with title glory being the added bonus of they can achieve it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).