Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen are known to share a cordial relationship, and their friendly banters on social media showcase their camaraderie. It is also not a secret that the two former cricketers are die-hard football fans, but they support different clubs. While the former England captain backs Chelsea, Yuvraj is an admirer of Manchester United. On Friday, Pietersen expressed his disappointment on Twitter after Chelsea suffered a 0-2 defeat against Leicester City in Premier League 2020-21. He took a dig at media houses in England for blaming Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard over the side’s dismal performance. Kevin Pietersen Fires Warning to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of England Tests.

“Chelsea top of the premier league a month or so ago, now media after (Frank) Lampard! Media after Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) a few months ago and now Utd (Manchester United) top of the league, so he’s ok! Dealing with media in this country is as tough as the actual job!” the 40-year-old tweeted. While the post reflected Pietersen’s anger, Yuvraj Singh used the opportunity to take a dig at his friend. Responding to the England star’s tweet, the 2011 World Cup-winner wrote ‘R u hurting baby’ alongside a laughing emoji. Have a look! Yuvraj Singh Recalls Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar’s Motivational Quotes While Sharing Workout Selfie!

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen!!

R u hurting baby 😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 22, 2021

Both Yuvraj and Pietersen recently featured in the brand-new cricket series called Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC) tournament. The 16-match tournament saw the introduction of new cricket rules in a new format.

Meanwhile, India will host England in a full-fledged series comprising four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs. Notably, Pietersen has fired a friendly warning to Team India, who are coming off a historic 2-1 triumph in the Test series against Australia.

