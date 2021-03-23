Chelsea are set to extend the stay of star defender Thiago Silva at the London club after the Brazilian provide himself to be one of the crucial figures in the team. The veteran joined the Blues on an initial 12-month deal in the summer from French giants Paris Saint Germain as a free agent and has been one of the leaders in his first year in English football. Paulo Dybala Transfer News: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur Keen on Juventus Star.

According to Express Sport, Thiago Silva is set to sign a new deal with Chelsea, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge by another 12 months. The 36-year-old has been a valuable addition to the team and has given some impressive performances this season both under Frank Lampard and his successor Thomas Tuchel.

Thiago Silva arrived at the club last summer and Chelsea had an option of extending his stay in the original agreement, a clause they want to act on. The Brazilian is taking his time to come to a decision but it is understood that is now ready to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Silva has missed the last eight games for Chelsea with a thigh problem, but the Blues hope he will be back in the first-team set-up after the international break. The Brazilian was also a part of Thomas Tuchel’s PSG side, which reached the Champions League final last season and is expected to once again be the main after he is fit.

‘I've known Thiago now for many years, we had a fantastic partnership at Paris St Germain. He was an absolutely reliable partner as captain for me as a coach from the first minute I stepped in. Once he is part of the team he is 100 per cent part of the team, 100 per cent professional,’ said the Chelsea boss about the veteran defender.

