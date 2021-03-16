Juventus star Paulo Dybala is entering the final year of his contract but his future still remains uncertain as there are no new advancements in renewal talks. The 26-year-old has seen his game time limited this season due to injuries and covid-19 diagnosis and could be on his way out in the summer with several Premier League clubs showing their interest in the forward. Italian Club in Talks With Paulo Dybala Regarding New Contract.

According to France Football, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keen on signing Paulo Dybala in the summer. It is understood that the Juventus forward will cost the teams around £48 million and they willing to pay the amount as the Argentine is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Bianconeri.

Despite no new advancements in Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal, Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has stated that both parties are working on it. ‘We will continue to talk in the coming days and months,’ the Italian club’s Chief Football Officer said in a recent interview.

Paulo Dybala's current contract with Juventus ends in 2022 and the Argentine is yet to commit to an extension. The Italian club are looking for a rebuild as the current season under new coach Andrea Pirlo hasn’t gone according to plan with them being knocked out of Europe and sitting 10 points adrift in the domestic title race.

Paulo Dybala has made just 11 appearances in the league this season and has struggled to get regular game time under his belt. The 26-year-old is still on the sidelines since picking up an injury in January and is yet to complete a full training session with the team.

