Once again the London derby is upon us as the gunners will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea for their 13th league match of the season. Both teams are coming from successful European wins and qualifying for the next stage of their respective European competition to give us the season's first North West London derby. Chelsea's squad has suffered a terrible depth due to injuries, the absentees of the midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Carney Chukwuemeka along with Reece James and Ben Chilwell in the defence. The Englishman has ruled out Kepa for the squad hence Edouard Mendy will be seen playing on the goal and the midfielder Mateo Kovacic is expected to make a return against the Gunners. Manchester City 2–1 Fulham, Premier League 2022–23: Last Minute Erling Haaland Goal Gives Manchester City Narrow Win Over Fulham.

The man who was the star in the last two Arsenals wins at Stamford Bridge Smith Rowe is sadly still out due to a groin injury, and the same problem is keeping out the Gunners keeper Matt Turner. The injury suffered by Saka against Nottingham was a minor one and will possibly be back in the starting lineup. Zinchenko did not play the previous match against Zurich but might be needed against the Blues if things go south.

Chelsea has performed exceptionally in UCL but still has ground to cover in the Premier League. They currently stand seventh in the league table three points off the champions league spot. They have been fortunate in front of their home fans as they are undefeated in 12 consecutive matches but, facing their city rivals and the current number two will be quite a difficult task. Winning the derby will put the Gunner back on the top of the league table and two points clear of the defending champions Manchester City.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at at Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).