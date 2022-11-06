Manchester City manages to bag a 2-1 win against Fulham at Etihad Stadium in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League 2022-23. The Hosts took an early lead through a Julian Alvarez Goal in the first half. Fulham equalised from a penalty ten minutes later, while the buildup of the move made Joao Cancelo see red card with City going down to 10 men. Andreas Pereira converted from the spot. Despite being a man down, City pressed on and after a significant period of chaos, Kevin De Bruyne was brought down inside the box. Erling Haaland, who came on as a substitute, scored the winner from the penalty late in added time of second half.

