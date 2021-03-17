Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Chelsea are in a commanding position against Atletico Madrid with a crucial away win, giving the Londoners a massive edge. Ahead of the huge second leg at Stamford Bridge, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid needs to manage what no team has done so far – hand Thomas Tuchel his first defeat as a Chelsea manager. Ever since Thomas Tuchel has been handed the Chelsea job, the club has looked solid in all departments. Although they do not score many goals, they get the job done on most occasions. Atletico Madrid have struggled for form of late, but they cannot be ruled out of the tie considering the quality they possess in the squad. Chelsea versus Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Paulo Dybala Transfer News: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur Keen on Juventus Star.

Mason Mount and Jorginho are suspended for the clash after an accumulation of yellow cards. Chelsea are also bereft of the services of Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham due to thigh and ankle injury respectively. Olivier Giroud, who scored a stunner in the first leg, is all set to lead the hosts’ attack with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner as the playmakers behind the Frenchman. N’Golo Kante is crucial for Chelsea in midfield as he is the one breaking up play. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid match in UCL 2020-21 will be played at the Stamford Bridge in Chelsea. The match will be held on March 18 (Thursday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Ten Network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid second leg will be available on SonyLiv.

Atletico Madrid do not have any injuries or suspension as a hindrance ahead of their visit to London. Luis Suarez was largely subdued in the previous encounter with Chelsea and the Spanish side are banking on him to get the goals tonight. Kieran Trippier will have license to venture forward down the right and create an opening for the likes of Suarez and co. Koke and Saul Niguez must ensure the visitors do not leave pockets of spaces behind in search of goals.

Chelsea will be at their compact best one again and though it may not be pretty, it should get the job done for the English side.

