Six-time champions Chelsea will be taking on Brentford in their next English Premier League 2022-23 match on Thursday, April 27. The game will take place at Stamford Bridge, London and has a starting time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Since their takeover, Chelsea have changed two coaches and then got knocked out of the domestic Cup competitions and Champions League. They are struggling in the English Premier League too. The Blues are currently in 11th place in the EPL 2022-23 table with 39 points from 31 matches. Meanwhile, their opponents Brentford are in 10th place with 44 points from 32 matches. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this match.

Chelsea have suffered four back-to-back losses and also have not won a single match in well over a month. On top of this, they have a big injury list. Armando Broja, Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James and Mason Mount will miss the Brentford match. Chelsea's biggest problem this season has been the lack of goalscoring. Hence despite having one of the best defensive records in the league, they are struggling.

Their opponent Brentford shared spoils with Aston Villa in the last game. The Bees have failed to win their previous six matches and will be hoping for a change of fortunes against city rivals. Brentford forward Ivan Toney is having the best season of his career and the Bess will be once again depending on him for scoring goals in this match. Similar to Chelsea, Brentford will also miss quite a few players. Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and Pontus Jansson have been ruled from this game.

When is Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Chelsea will be facing Brentford in their next game in Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 27. The match will start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of this game on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They however will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming.

