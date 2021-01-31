Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Thomas Tuchel will eye his first win as a Chelsea manager when his side host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on January 31 (Sunday). Chelsea were frustrated at home by Wolves in Tuchel’s first match and the game ended in a goalless draw leaving the once title favourites seven points and six places far from Liverpool at fourth and 14 from leaders Manchester City. Burnley, in contrast, enter this clash on the back of a hat-trick of wins across all competitions. Marcus Rashford Attacked Racially on Social Media After Goalless Draw Against Arsenal in EPL 2020-21, Manchester United Forward Says, ‘Humanity at Its Worst’.

Burnley first ended Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten run at Anfield with a 1-0 win and then followed it with a 3-0 win at Fulham in the FA Cup before beating Aston Villa 3-2 at home. Consecutive wins in the league have taken Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone and into the 15th position. Burnley have 22 points from 19 games while Chelsea have played 20 for 30 points. England's Football Association Vows to Act After Players Subjected to Racial Abuse on Social Media.

When is Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Burnley match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 31 (Sunday). The match will be held at Stamford Bridge stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the Chelsea vs Burnley Premier League match live on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of EPL 2020-21 in India. So fans in India need to tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can also watch the Chelsea vs Burnley match in Premier League online. Since Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Burnley match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

