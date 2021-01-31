Last night Arsenal locked horns with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in UAE. The match ended with a goalless draw and a few fans took to social media and trolled Manchester United. But a few of them crossed their lines and attacked Marcus Rashford racially on social media. The Manchester United forward took to social media and posted a couple of tweets. In the tweets, he further labelled the incident as, ‘humanity at its worst.’ He refused to take screenshots of the people who attacked him racially as it would be irresponsible. Marcus Rashford to Miss England's Nations League Matches Due to Injury.

He further stated that he is proud to be a black man and is proud of it. None can make him feel any different. For a while now, there have been many incidents where the players have been abused racially. Time and again, football associations and players have made sure to stand tall against such ugly incidents. Recently it was PSG forward Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and others who had raised their voices against racism.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets by Marcus Rashford

Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here 👊🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

Another tweet by Rashford:

I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

Marcus Rashford has been one of the players who has been vocal about racism. The tweet has gone viral on social media and the fans have also responded with likes and retweets.

