Reigning European champions Chelsea take on French side LOSC Lille in the first leg of the round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League. With the league pretty much out of Chelsea’s bounds, the London club will now focus on retaining their European crown. The Blues just about managed to beat Crystal Palace at the weekend and are in decent form heading into the tie. Having finished behind Juventus in the group stage, Thomas Tuchel’s men have done well to avoid the European powerhouses and will be relatively confident facing Lille. The French side have been inconsistent throughout the campaign and their latest disappointing 0-0 draw with Metz frustrated fans further. Chelsea versus LOSC Lille will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Crystal Palace 0–1 Chelsea, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Hakim Ziyech’s Late Strike Helps Blues Secure Victory

Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount are doubts for the game for Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku has been making the headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. The Belgian striker had the last touches in the game against Crystal Palace and made a Premier League record for the same. He is expected to keep his place though with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner on the wings. Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in a midfield three should dominate Losc Lille in this department.

Angel Gomes remains the only LOSC Lille player to miss out on the contest due to a calf problem. Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz should lead the attack for the visitors with Hatem Ben Arfa a brilliant option to come off the bench. Renato Sanches is capable of moving quickly with the ball at his feet and will help transitional play.

When is Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Chelsea vs Lille round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Chelsea vs Lille on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Chelsea are not creating enough chances in the games at the moment which is a cause for worry. They should however win the first leg with relative ease.

