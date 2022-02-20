Hakim Ziyech scored with a beautiful finish as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. The goal came in as late as the 89th minute but it was enough to be the difference-maker between both sides. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea The Blues leave it late to snatch a hard earned three points at Selhurst Park, courtesy of Hakim Ziyech's back post finish#CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/KPBSi4nnC2 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2022

