The first Super Sunday clash of the 2023/24 English Premier League season sees Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Both sides had a torrid campaign in the league compared to their usual high standards last season. Hosts Blues finished outside the top half of the points table and also were managed by three different managers who are all gone now. Mauricio Pochettino is the new Chelsea boss and the team has showcased some good form in the pre-season US tour. All the pundits have predicted a Chelsea comeback this year and a good start is imperative for it. Liverpool on the other hand play in the Europa League but Jurgen Klopp is known for mounting some serious challenge for the league over the years. Chelsea versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:00 am IST. Real Madrid Reportedly in Talks With Kepa Arrizabalaga Over A Possible Loan Move From Chelsea As Replacement of Injured Thibaut Courtois.

Christopher Nkunku is out for the first half of the season which is a massive blow for the Blues. Wesley Fofana has a serious injury as well which will keep him out for a long time. Axes Disasi is all set to make his debut in defence where he will partner Levi Colwill. Enzo Fernandez and Connor Gallagher make up the two-man midfield with Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk as the wingers.

Liverpool was in the news this week for all the wrong reasons with the Moises Caicedo deal going awfully wrong. Alexis Mac-Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are all set to play their first competitive game for the Reds alongside Curtis Jones in midfield. Despite his brilliant showing in the pre-season friendly ties, Darwin Nunez is set to start on the bench with Coady Gakpo getting the nod to lead the line.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League 2023-24 game on Sunday, August 13. The match is set to begin at 0900 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea in Advanced Talks to Sign Santos Forward Deivid Washington.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. This will be a high-tempo game and is likely to end in a scored draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).