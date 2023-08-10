Santos are in advanced talks with Chelsea to sell highly-rated forward Deivid Washington, according to media reports in Brazil. The parties have agreed in principle to a deal worth 16 million euros with up to four million euros in bonuses, Globo Esporte reported on Wednesday. It added that the 18-year-old has also received an offer from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. Premier League 2023–24: Goalkeeper Matt Turner Leaves Arsenal To Join Nottingham Forest

Washington has made 16 first-team appearances for Santos since he was promoted from the club's youth academy in January. Chelsea currently have two other Brazilians in their senior squad: Defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Andrey Santos.

