Belgium’s ace goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois injury has forced Spanish giants, Real Madrid to look for possible backup options. Reportedly, the multiple times UEFA Champions League winners have found Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, to be a viable option. Currently, talks between the goalkeeper and the Spanish club over a possible move to the side on loan.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer

Bayern feel it’s over for Kepa despite talks were at advanced stages with Chelsea — Kepa wants to join Real Madrid. ⚪️⏳ #RealMadrid Bayern won’t insist as they only want players convinced of their project. Real now working to get it done on loan; talks on with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/d7AC0e8tOG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

