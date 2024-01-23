Chelsea hosts Middlesborough in the second leg of the Carabao Cup intending to find a way back to the league. Hayden Hackney’s first-half goal was enough for the Middlesborough team to take a lead in the tie but for them to repeat the performance at Stamford Bridge, it will take a herculean effort. Mauricio Pochettino has endured a tough start to his reign at the club, but he has the backing of the board. The Carabao Cup is an opportunity for his side to win Silverware and he will need to set his team with the right frame of mind. Chelsea versus Middlesborough will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 am IST. Premier League 2023–24: WWE Undertaker Theme Song Played for Ivan Toney’s Comeback During Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Match, Video Goes Viral.

Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana are injured and will not be part of this game. Nicolas Jackson is representing Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations and his presence in the attacking third is being missed. Ben Chilwell is fit again and all set to start for the Blues. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are important players in the forward line and they will have to take up the bulk of the attacking responsibility.

Darragh Lenihan, Tom Smith, Alex Bangura, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura are not available due to injuries. Sam Silvera and Riley McGree are representing Australia in the Asian Cup while Seny Dieng is featuring in the African Cup of Nations. Jonny Howson is back training with the first team and should get a place in the starting eleven. Sam Greenwood is ineligible to play in the competition as he is cup-tied. Premier League 2023–24: Injured Mohamed Salah To Return to Liverpool for Treatment.

When is Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to take on Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal 2nd Leg on Wednesday, January 24. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, the broadcast of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Middlesbrough semifinal match on TV. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal match on the FanCode app and website. Expect Chelsea to create chances from the onset here with Middlesborough opting to play on the break. The Blues should progress to the final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).