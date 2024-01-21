During the start of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest, Ivan Tony was set to make a comeback for which the theme song WWE legend Undertaker was played at the Gtech Community Stadium and for which the video is going viral over all the social media. Tony was handed an eight-month ban from football in May 2023 but was permitted to resume training in September. He faced charges of violating the Football Association's betting rules and was fined with 50K Pounds. Ivan Tony has made a comeback and also went on to score a goal on his return to win a game for Brentford against Nottingham Forest 3-2. Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO.

Watch Video Here

Brentford have gone full WWE here. Undertaker-esque entrance for Ivan Toney incoming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zW7OAxlMmP — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) January 20, 2024

