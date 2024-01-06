Chelsea may not have been doing well in the English Premier League as they languish at 10th in the standings but they have looked good in cup competitions. They begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Preston, a game they will feel is there to lose. The Blues are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup where they will face Middlesborough. Mauricio Pochettino knows there is a high probability of his team not playing in the Champions League next term and hence silverware is what will keep his project alive. Opponents Preston are not in the best of form in their division and the gulf in class between the two teams makes it tough for them to put up a fight. Chelsea versus Preston North End starts at 11:00 pm IST. FA Cup 2023-24: Spectacular Goals Help Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham To Narrow Wins, Brentford Draws With Wolves

Ben Chillwell, Benoit Badiashile, and Carney Chukwuemeka are back training for Chelsea but will not take part in this contest. Armando Broja will be the central striker for the Blues with Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke on the wings. Mykhailo Mudryk will also get an opportunity in the attacking third. Alfie Gilchrist is all set to feature in defence with Djordje Petrovic in goal.

Robbie Brady is the only big name missing for Preston while the others are available for selection. Ched Evans and Will Keane are the two forwards in a 3-5-2 formation for the visitors. Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, and Alan Browne will sit back and try and shield the backline. Liam Lindsay at the heart of defence will have to cut out the aerial crosses, which Chelsea are good at producing.

When is Chelsea vs Preston North End, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Preston North End in the third round of FA Cup 2023-24 on Saturday, January 7. The Chelsea vs Preston North End match will be played at Stamford Bridge and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Preston North End, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Preston North End match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Preston North End, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Preston North End, football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Chelsea have beaten Preston thrice in the past in the FA Cup. This one should be a routine win for the home side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).