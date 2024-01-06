Tottenham and Fulham won through to the fourth round of the FA Cup while fellow English Premier League sides Brentford and Wolves will endure a replay after they drew 1-1. Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 with a late goal from Pedro Porro, while Fulham overcame Rotherham 1-0 with a first-half strike from Bobby De Cordova-Reid. In London, Wolves played almost the entire match with 10 men but came from behind to earn a replay against Brentford. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Loses Lucas Vazquez to Injury, FC Barcelona Confirms Joao Cancelo Knee Problem.

Spurs hasn't won the FA Cup since 1991 and it made heavy work of a home tie against a side second to last in the league. Although Ange Postecoglou's team was on top throughout, Burnley defended stoutly and it wasn't until the 78th minute that Porro got the breakthrough. His shot from 25 meters out was a worthy match winner and one of several spectacular strikes among the three games.

Only five league places separate Wolves and Brentford so, on paper, their fixture was one of the most evenly matched. Brentford gained the momentum after just nine minutes when João Gomes was sent off for a bad foul. It took the lead shortly before halftime when Neal Maupay controlled a loose ball in the penalty box and fired home.

Although Brentford dominated in terms of possession and shots on goal, Wolves never looked beaten and it drew level 19 minutes into the second period when Tommy Doyle's screamer gave Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha no chance.

Fulham dispatched struggling Rotherham more easily than the one goal suggested. Rotherham lies on the bottom of the second-tier Championship with just one win in its last 14 games, and it came unstuck after 24 minutes when it lost possession while trying to play the ball out from the back. De Cordova-Reid lashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner from 20 meters out. Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson saved his side from a worse fate. Brazilian Football Confederation Fired Fernando Diniz As Sao Paulo’s Dorival Junior Named to His Replacement for Brazil Coach.

On Saturday, cup holder Manchester City is at home to Huddersfield, and Sunderland takes on northeastern rival Newcastle. Arsenal hosts Liverpool in the round's glamor tie 24 hours later.

