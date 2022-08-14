Chelsea are set for a stern test when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their second Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday, August 14. The match would be played at Stamford Bridge and is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Blues, who have had a tough time in the transfer market, losing both their strikers, enter this clash on the back of a 1-0 win over Everton in their first match of the season. Spurs on the other hand, saw off a challenge from Southampton to defeat them 4-1. With both sides have notched up victories in their opening games, this London derby is expected to be a riveting clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Clap for Manchester United Fans, Walks Past Erik ten Hag After Red Devils’ Humiliation by Brentford (Watch Video)

Despite having defeated Everton to start this season's Premier League on a high, the Blues would know deep down that they lack a lot of attacking firepower, especially after the loan departures of both first-choice strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. Antonio Conte's side, on the other hand, has put together a squad that can potentially mount a title challenge and it will start with a win in this fixture. Ahead of the first London derby of this season's Premier League, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on August 13, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match.

