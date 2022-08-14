Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly frustrated as he did not clap for the visiting fans and walked past head coach Erik ten Hag after Manchester United were handed a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford. The Red Devils, who succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many games, were embarrassed by Brentford in this fixture. Ronaldo did start the match but had no impact on the eventual scoreline as Manchester United go bottom of the points table.

Watch Video:

Ronaldo not happy and no handshake for Ten Hag pic.twitter.com/HGtmYXyBs5 — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 13, 2022

