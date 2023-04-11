Sixteen teams are currently taking part in Hero Super Cup 2023. The first-round matches for Group A, B and C are already over. Now two matches of Group D will be taking place on Tuesday, April 11. In the second match of the day, former ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will be locking horns with NorthEast United FC at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. The match has a starting time of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). These two teams have already featured against each other twice this season. In the first match, Chennaiyin registered a 7-3 victory over the Highlanders. Then in the second match, the Marina Machans got a 4-3 victory. Today, in this article, we will take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

Despite having a pretty good squad, Chennaiyin FC finished at the eighth position in the table with 27 points from 20 matches. Thomas Brdaric's side will be hoping to improve their performance. Abdenasser El Khayati scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in his 12 appearances in ISL 2022-23. El Khayeti has the ability to change any match at any time. He and Aniruddh Thapa are the main pillars of this CFC side.

NorthEast United FC meanwhile collected only five points from twenty matches and finished at the bottom of the ISL 2022-23 table. They will be hoping to redeem themselves in this Super Cup. Joseba Beitia will be dictating the midfield for the Highlanders. Beitia's ability to deliver inch-perfect crosses from the set piece can also come in handy for NorthEast. Wilmar Jordan will be their main hope in the attacking third while veteran Arindam Bhattacharya can play under the bar.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Chennaiyin FC will kick start their Hero Super Cup 2022-23 campaign against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, April 11. The game will start at 8:30 pm IST at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between CFC and NEUFC will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Syed Sabir Pasha, Former India International, Joins As AIFF Technical Director.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

