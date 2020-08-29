After being linked with every possible European club in recent months, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training for Juventus and looks all set for the 2020-21 footballing season. The 35-year-old joined the Italian team in their pre-season camp earlier this week after a short vacation with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on his luxury yacht. The new Serie A season begins on September 19, 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Officially Back’ With Juventus for New Season As Bianconeri Begin Life Under Andrea Pirlo.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be working hard before the start of the new season as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently shared a photo of himself post a workout session. The 35-year-old showcased his well-toned body in the snap which he posted with the caption ‘Feeling good’ followed by a wink face and a flexed bicep emoji. Cristiano Ronaldo Relives Memorable Header Against Sampdoria Ahead of Serie A 2020-21, Promises to ‘Reach Higher’ (Watch Video).

See Post

View this post on Instagram Felling good 😉💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly looking to move on for Juventus are a disastrous Champions League campaign which saw them being knocked out of the competition from the round of 16 at the hands of underdogs Lyon. Reports suggested that PSG was the 35-year-old’s preferred destination with his agent Jorge Mendes meeting with the Parisians director earlier this month.

However, it looks like the Portuguese international has left it behind and is all focused on the new season with Juventus. The 35-year-old will be hoping that he can end the club’s drought on the continental stage and deliver them the trophy they have carved for so long.

But before taking the field for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for Portugal in the opening fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The Portuguese team will take on Croatia and Sweden in September and the 35-year-old is named in the squad.

