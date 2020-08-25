After a disappointing end to the 2019-20 season, which resulted in the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, Juventus have returned to training ahead of the new campaign under the guidance of new manager Andrea Pirlo. The Italians players enjoyed a short summer vacation as the new Serie A season is about to begin on September 19. The Bianconeri are defending champions and will hope to win the domestic league title for 10th time in a row. Andrea Pirlo Back at Juventus for Another Attempt at Champions League Glory, This Time As the Manager.

Juventus players returned to first training session under new manager ahead of the start of the new footballing season. The Italian shared a photo of star player Cristiano Ronaldo and new boss Andrea Pirlo on their official social media with the caption ‘Officially BACK’. Andrea Pirlo to Stop Portuguese Star From PSG Move With New ‘Blockbuster’ Signing.

See Post

View this post on Instagram Officially BACK! 👍⚪⚫ #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve A post shared by Juventus (@juventus) on Aug 24, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

This is the 41-year-old’s first training session as the new man in charge of Juventus. Pirlo was appointed as the Bianconeri manager after Maurizio Sarri was relieved of his duties following the Champions League exit from the round of 16 at the hands of underdogs Lyon.

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer, also joined the squad. French giants Paris Saint-German are tipped to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or as reports suggest that the 35-year-old is considering a transfer away from Turin following the Italian team’s lack of competitiveness on the European stage in the past season.

Matthijs De Ligt was not part of the training session as he underwent surgery on his shoulder earlier in the month. Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala was also absent as he continues to recover from a thigh injury which bothered him during the latter part of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).