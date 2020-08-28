Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores a header during the Italian Serie A football match Sampdoria vs Juventus on December 18, 2019 at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo in his recent post has relived one of his best headers while promising his fans to conquer Italy and Europe in the upcoming season ahead of Serie A 2020-21. In his post a while ago, Ronaldo relived the amazing header which was netted against Sampdoria in December 2019 where he jumped higher than the goal post at the height of 8.39 feet. Along with the video he posted an interesting caption. With this, Ronaldo further went on to squash rumours of him joining PSG after for he was unhappy with the team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently spotted in the nets alongside their new manager Andrea Pirlo. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Goal of the Tournament Award, CR7’s Weak-Footed Goal Against Lyon During Champions League 2019-20 Impresses Fans (Watch Video).

The team had hired the services of their former player after they snapped ties with Maurizio Sarri, who was shown the door after Juventus' loss against Lyon. The game was played in the backyard of Juventus at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri lost the game on away goal despite Ronaldo netting a couple of them. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Ronaldo where he relived the goal against Sampdoria.

Ronaldo was recently spotted in the practice session of Juventus. The pictures and the video of the nets were shared by the official handle of Juventus. The Serie A 2020-21 starts from September 19, 2020.

