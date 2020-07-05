It was a day of records for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon during the match against Torino. While Cristiano Ronaldo broke a 60-year-old record by being the first player in six decades to score 25 goals in one season for Juventus, Buffon made his 648th appearance for the team. After the match, Ronaldo hailed Gianluigi Buffon for the record and had an important message for the team. Ronaldo took to social media and shared the message for both-team Juventus and Buffon. Cristiano Ronaldo Screams his Heart Out After Scoring His First Free Kick for Juventus, Says ‘Love This Feeling’ (See Pic).

Ronaldo hailed Buffon for his appearance with a post on social media and then posted a few pictures of himself scoring a free-kick. Along with the snaps, he had written, "Big win! We need this spirit ... UNTIL THE END." Ronaldo was quite happy with the kind of performance put up by the Bianconeri. Check out the snaps below:

Hailing Buffon:

Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Gianluigi Buffon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the game, the hosts started off the game on a very high note as Paulo Dybala scored a goal in the first three minutes of the match. At the 25th minute of the match, Juan Cuadrado doubled the lead. After the half-time, at the 55th minute, Ronaldo scored a goal with his first free-kick for Juventus. This was his 55th free-kick of his career. The team won the match 4-1 and stands on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 75 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).