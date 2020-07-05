Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick for Juventus during the match against Torino at the Allianz Stadium and led the team to a 4-1 win. Needless to say that CR7 was on cloud nine as he netted a stunner and the Portugal star celebrated the same with a loud scream. The shutterbugs on the ground made sure to capture the moment and Ronaldo also must have seen his wild celebration. Thus he posted the snap of himself screaming his heart and said, "I love this feeling." Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 60-Year-Old Record With a Free-Kick as Juventus Beat Torino 4-1 at Allianz Stadium (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, Paulo Dybala chipped in with an early goal and put the team on 1-0 in the first three minutes of the match, Then Juan Cuadrado chipped action with a net at the 25th minute of the game. Andrea Belotti from Torino scored one, but then after the half-time, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sprang into action and netted a free-kick. This was his 55th free-kick of his career. Now, let's have a look at the picture and the video of the goal below:

I love this feeling 😉💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Aj6uHZfUjF — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 4, 2020

Here's the video of the goal

Cristiano Ronaldo with his 55th free kick Career goal. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/caabnWgv5A — Martial (@CR7FC10) July 4, 2020

With this, he brought up his 25th goal of the season for Juventus and thus broke a 60-year-old record. Before him, only Omar Sivori could score 25 goals in one season for Juventus. This win has increased the chances of Juventus winning the Serie A 2019-20 title this year they continue to stand on number one with 75 points.

