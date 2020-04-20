Cristiano Ronaldo Included by Real Madrid Fans in RMFansEnCasa Campaign (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo might have left Real Madrid in 2018 itself, but the fans still count him as a part of Los Blancos. Now in their latest campaign which emphasises on staying at home amid coronavirus crisis, the followers included Cristiano Ronaldo in the video. The video starts off with Cristiano’s smiling face and then pans further with a message, “Stay at Home.” Needless to say that the Real Madrid fans have not yet forgotten the services of the former Real Madrid player. For a while now, there have been rumours about the former Manchester United player coming back to Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Real Madrid Chief Florentino Perez Reportedly Keeping an Eye on CR7’s Situation at Juventus.

For a while now, there have been several reports of Florentino Pérez the President of Real Madrid having an eye on the status of CR7 in Juventus. Especially because of the fact that Juventus is running in losses due to no live-action due to the menace of coronavirus crisis. Even the Juventus players have been getting a pay cut owing to the crisis. With Ronaldo being the highest salary getter in Serie A, there even his salary has been cut by 30 per cent.

For now, let’s have a look at the video made by the fans.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been one of the most consistent players of Juventus. Ronaldo joined Juventus for a reported sum of £105 million. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 53 goals from 72 games for the Bianconeri. Currently, he is at his native in Portugal with his family amid lockdown due to the coronavirus.