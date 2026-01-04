Real Madrid will kick off their 2026 calendar tonight against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in a crucial La Liga 2025-26 match. Real Madrid enters the game in second place, trailing leaders Barcelona by seven points. A win is essential to maintain pressure in the title race, especially as Real Betis sits in sixth place and remains unbeaten on the road this season. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Los Blancos Record For Most Goals in Single Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match.

One of the reasons behind Real Madrid's great run in La Liga this season has been star French player Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been in sensational form for Real Madrid throughout the 2025–26 season, solidifying his role as the team’s primary offensive engine. In 18 La Liga matches, Mbappe has scored 18 goals and has four assists, apart from being the league’s highest goal-scorer so far. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will play in the Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga game will get all the information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match?

No, Kylian Mbappe has been officially ruled out of the La Liga fixture following a knee injury sustained late in December. The French forward’s absence was confirmed after medical tests revealed a sprain in his left knee, where an MRI revealed a lesion that requires immediate rest. Kylian Mbappe Suffers Knee Injury, Real Madrid Star Set To Be Sidelined For Several Weeks.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference on Saturday, manager Xabi Alonso urged his squad to step up in the absence of a player who has already netted 18 league goals this season. "We’ll certainly miss Kylian because of his influence and goal-scoring record, but we are a squad," Alonso said.

