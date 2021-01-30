Juventus has announced a 22-member squad for the match against Sampdoria and the fans have heaved a sigh of relief seeing Cristiano Ronaldo back into to the squad. The Portugal star and many others including Weston McKennie and Wojciech Szczęsny were rested in the Coppa Italia game that Juventus played against SPAL. The players were rested owing to the kind of work pressure that they had faced in the previous outings. The team management must have wanted the players to stay afresh for the gruelling schedule ahead. Talking about the match later this evening, the match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Andrea Pirlo Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo Allegedly Flouting COVID-19 Regulations, Says He is a Free Citizen.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for flouting COVID-19 regulations while celebrating his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ahead of the game, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo spoke up about the same and said that that since Ronaldo had a day off and he can do whatever he wishes to. He further explained that the players are under his control when they are on the field. Now, let's have a look at the squad shared by Juventus.

Juventus is placed on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The team has 36 points in their kitty with 10 wins and a couple of losses. Six games ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the predicted playing XI of both teams below:

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thornsby, Ekdal, Damsgaard; Quagliarella, Keita Balde

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Danilo; McKennie, Arthur, Bentancur, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

