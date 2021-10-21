Cristiano Ronaldo is the name that has been trending since last night as scored a goal for Manchester United in the 81st minute of the game and walked away with the game against Atalanta in the UCL 2021-22 match. With this, the Red Devils have won their second game in the Champions League 2021-22 group stage. The game actually turned after half-time as United had a terrible start. The team was 0-2 down at half-time but in the end, Ronaldo's goal took away the game. After the game, Ronaldo took to social media and said that the team never gives up. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi to Score Most Number of Match-Winning Goals in the History of UCL, Achieves This Feat During Match Against Atalanta (Watch Goal Highlights).

Ronaldo posted a few pictures of himself and the team. Along with the snaps, he also shared a motivating caption. "Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!," read the caption of the snap. Many other players including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes and others also posted tweets on social media. Check out the tweets below.

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford! 🔴⚪️⚫️ 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/3rsmOBpS8H — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 20, 2021

Harry Maguire

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Scenes at the theatre of dreams 🕸🔴 pic.twitter.com/cJvcEFWFhx — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) October 20, 2021

Bruno Fernandes

We never give up! Never! Thank you Old Trafford! We go again on Sunday! 🔴⚫️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/OXOdWnfBe1 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) October 20, 2021

Marcus Rashford

Oooof UCL nights ✨ pic.twitter.com/qtbYLmXZw4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also all praises for Ronaldo's performance. "I was really, really pleased with how he led the line. As a centre forward we asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more because we're at home, of course. We want to get the crowd behind us. He did everything a centre forward should be doing," he said. Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi to score the most number of non-penalty goals.

