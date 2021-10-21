Cristiano has been the man for Manchester United. The Portugal star scored a stunning header and took the team to a stunning 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League 2021-22. With that goal, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his arch-rival Lionel Messi to score the most number of match-winning goals in the history of the Champions League. Ronaldo has so far scored 42 match-winning goals whereas Lionel Messi has 39. Talking about the match, Manchester United had quite a bad start against Atalanata at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo's Header Takes Manchester United to a Stunning 3-2 Win Against Atalanta in UCL 2021-22.

The visitors were on a hammering spree in the first half and within the first 15 minutes of the match, Mario Pasalic scored a goal and then Meriah Demiral took the team to 2-0. United looked terrible in the first half and it looked difficult for the team to make a comeback. Then it was Marcus Rashford who scored a goal at the 53rd minute, Harry Maguire scored an equaliser at the 75th minute. At the 81st minute of the match, Ronaldo scored a header and walked away with the match.

VIVA RONALDO VIVA RONALDO The greatest goal scorer in the history of the champions league delivered once again when it matters. Whenever you think of giving up remember that you’re a Red Devil and Devils don’t give up.#MUFC #VIVARONALDO @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/aVChi12yoT — Remiranking (@Sonof_Mariam_) October 20, 2021

With this, Manchester United stands on number one of the Group F points table. The team played three games so far and has won a couple of them. The Red Devils now have six points in their kitty.

