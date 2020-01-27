Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts Angrily After Getting a Yellow Card During Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Tie (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was the lone goal scorer for Juventus yesterday as they were hosted by Napoli last night. The team lost the game 2-1 but it was CR7’s goal that saved the team from some blushes. However, on one of the occasions, the former Real Madrid player was shown a yellow card and this did not go down well with the Juventus star. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen reacting angrily to the same as he looked quite unhappy with the decision. With this Juventus lost their second game in the Serie A 2019-20. No Messi, No Ronaldo! Lionel Messi Reveals His Current Five Best Players in the World, Excludes Himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus went with 4-3-1-2 whereas, Napoli went with 4-3-3 lineup. The game started with no goals in the first half of the game and it was Piotr Zieliński was the one who netted a goal at the 63rd minute. Lorenzo Insigne was the one who netted a goal at the 86th minute and put the team on 2-0. Ronaldo late goal at the 90th minute helped Juventus with a single and by the final whistle, Juventus could not score an equalizer. One of the occasions, Ronaldo attempted a header and one of the players who had marked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also attempted the move and fell.

The referee noticed the same and showed a yellow card to Ronaldo and this baffled him to no extent. The video of CR7 reacting angrily went viral on social media. Check it out below:

Possibile che nessuno, #Rizzoli o chiunque in @AIA_it possa spiegarci perché #Lautaro venga espulso e squalificato mentre #Ronaldo venga ammonito? Non è retorica o ironia, è una domanda banalissima che ci chiarisca se sono casi regolamentari diversi o un semplice regalo arbitrale https://t.co/j70W0SFeXM — Antønio Ruøtolo (@antoruotolo) January 27, 2020

With this, Ronaldo maintained scoring goals in the Serie A 2019-20. This was his eighth goal in the last five matches. Juventus will not take on Florentina on February 2, 2020, at the Juventus Stadium.