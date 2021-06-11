For a while now there have been rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's possible exit from Juventus. Now, if reports are to be trusted, Ronaldo has been relegated by its media and advertising team to flaunt the new kits of the Bianconeri. If one might observe Matthijs De Ligt, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Paulo Dybala have been leading the campaign for the new kits. This is usually done to increase the jersey sale. Again, this has reportedly not gone down well with the Portugal star and he is quite upset about the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Ready To Sell Portuguese Superstar.

For a few days now CR7 has been heavily linked to Manchester United. It is said that he is very close to signing with the Red Devils. In fact, reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is regularly in touch with CR7. It was further reported that Ronaldo could be a part of a swap deal. Juventus could bring back Paul Pogba whereas, Ronaldo could go back to Manchester United. Even PSG is quite interested in having CR7 on board as not very long ago Neymar had expressed his interest in playing alongside Juventus player.

Whereas, Real Madrid has also been reportedly tracking CR7's moves quite closely. With the return of Carlo Ancelotti as the manager of Real Madrid, it is very likely that Cristiano Ronaldo could make a comeback into the Los Blancos. Overall, it would be quite an interesting summer for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his fans.

