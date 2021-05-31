Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus has been the topic of a huge debate in the footballing community as the 36-year-old’s future remains uncertain after a mixed season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has one year left on his contract with the Bianconeri and currently, there are no advancements in renewal talks with a return to one of his former clubs or Paris Saint Germain tipped to be his next destination. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gives a Big Update About CR7’s Transfer.

According to a recent report from an Italian news outlet, ilBianconero, Juventus have decided on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and have already contacted his agent Jorge Mendes to find a new club for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The 36-year-old arrived in Turin in 2018 for a club-record transfer fee. Manchester United Owners Reportedly Hold Meeting With CR7’s Manager Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese superstar is in his final year at Juventus and the club are considering offloading the forward and get some return on their initial investment instead of letting him go for free next season. The 36-year-old is the highest earner at the club and his departure could help control the club’s wage bill which has been severely affected by the pandemic and with Max Allegri arriving with intentions of a rebuild, it could be a sensible move.

It is understood that Juventus are also open to include Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal. The club have always expressed their admiration for Paul Pogba and could use the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to get the Frenchman back at the club. PSG is also tipped as a possible destination as the Bianconeri are closely monitoring the situation of Kylian Mbappe, who is yet to extend his contract with the Parisians.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again finished as the leading scorer for Juventus but was unable to take the club to similar heights, who failed to defend the league title for the first time in a decade and once again faces early elimination from Europe.

