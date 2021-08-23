Cristiano Ronaldo was benched in Juventus' opening match against Udinese in the Serie A 2021-22 and this came in as quite a shocker for all the fans and followers of the team. However, it is widely claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was the one who requested the team to drop him from the side. This event has happened when Cristiano Ronaldo is linked to several clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano was the one who actually claimed that Ronaldo was the one who requested to be dropped. Cristiano Ronaldo Benched at the Start of the Season as Juventus Waste Two-Goal Lead Against Udinese in Serie A 2021-22.

He further said that Ronaldo hopes to find a solution in the transfer market in the upcoming days. However, the transfer guru further claimed that Juventus has received no bid for Cristiano Ronaldo so far. Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri, the head coach of Juventus had earlier claimed that CR7 does not wish to leave the club. Cristiano Ronaldo being benched was something that was quite unexpected.

Tweet:

Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo He’s NOT starting - it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days. But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

Talking about the match, Juventus ended the game with a 2-2 draw. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado were the ones who scored goals for the team. The result also came in as a disappointment for the fans of the team.

